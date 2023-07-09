Home page World

From: Julia Volkenand

An Austrian family was guided by their navigation system to the Westerwald, 650 kilometers away, instead of to Salzburg. The error was only noticed there.

Salzburg – Who doesn’t know it: You follow your navigation system on unfamiliar streets and suddenly the way is blocked. Or the device does not recognize the redirection. Or it is an old model that has not saved new roads at all. Especially if you don’t know your way around locally, this can quickly lead to an unpleasant situation. Luckily, this can usually be solved by grabbing a cell phone or simply asking for directions.

A family from Austria would have preferred to do that when they were meanly misled by their navigation system on Sunday (July 9th). Whereby: Actually, the technology did not make a mistake in this case, rather it was a stupid mix-up.

The navigation system does not always lead you to your destination. © dpa/Annette Riedl

Wrong Salzburg: A family was misled by the GPS

The family wanted to go on holiday to Zagreb in Croatia and make a stopover in Salzburg, Austria, according to the Montabaur police in a press release. Not really a feat if there hadn’t been a small mistake: Apparently the driver entered the wrong Salzburg in the navigation system.

Because there is also a city of the same name in Germany. Particularly annoying: It’s not just over the border, but in Rhineland-Palatinate – a full 640 kilometers by car from the actual destination. The mistake does not seem to have occurred to the travelers for a long time, because only after they had arrived in the Westerwald for five to six hours did the lost vacationers notice that they were no longer in Austria. They then asked the police for help on Sunday morning, the report said. A patrol was deployed and the officials then set the right destination for the family and sent them back on their way.

