NAVEEthe emerging ecological company connected to Xiaomi, celebrates its first anniversary in April. As a new brand, it is growing at a fast pace, bringing its first to the world electric scooter model, the N65, immediately after his birth.

N65, the latest NAVEE model

The e-scooter NAVEE N65 offers a high level of performance and allows you to travel safer and smarter. He took a step forward in driving distance, reaching a maximum range of 65 km using a large battery pack and energy recovery technology.

Users they won’t have to worry about charging their scooters every day. Innovation has been made in the folding system for an easier storage style, which allows you to rotate the handlebar and align it neatly with the folding stem.

Another strong point is his powerful 500W motor which supports a maximum speed of 25 km / h it’s a climb up to 25%while most of the competitors fail to deliver such performance. The braking system of the NAVEE N65 is safer and more advanced than the traditional disc brake. It consists of a E-ABS front and a rear disc brake which can stop the scooter quickly and safely.

In addition, it has 10-inch tires that can easily cross obstacles and smoothly rotate even on bumpy roads, providing a comfortable ride. Designed with comfort and functionality in mind, the NAVEE N65 includes a 17 cm wide platform with a non-slip silicone mat on which drivers can stand comfortably and a intelligent LED dashboard which can be controlled with an app. Furthermore, does not require installation providing a simple end user experience.

From the N65 scooter, it is evident that it is an innovative and user-oriented brand who has the ability to develop cutting-edge technology through its R&D experience that is superior on many technological fronts that bring their vision to life.

NAVEE will hold a big party from April 13th to 26th. It is not only a celebration to celebrate the first anniversary, but also a ceremony of gratitude for its supporters.

