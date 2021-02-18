Mona Al Hammoudi (Abu Dhabi)

The international maritime units participating in the Naval Defense Exhibition NAVDEX 2020 poured into the pier facing the main exhibition stand of the International Defense Exhibition.

6 naval units arrived from several countries, including: the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Republic of Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, in addition to the participating naval vessels from the Emirates.

The participating naval vessels upon arrival (Photo: Walid Abu Hamza)

The ships were received through a performance by the UAE military band, as part of the maritime protocol for receiving and bidding farewell to the marine units, with the presence of reception committees from the armed forces and the military attaches of the participating countries.

Brigadier-General Fahd Nasser Al-Dhahly, spokesperson for NAVDEX 2021, said: “The current session of the exhibition witnesses the participation of 17 maritime pieces from several countries, in addition to the participation of more than 70 local and international companies in the field of maritime security and coastal security with an area of ​​82 thousand meters. Square.

He added that the presence of marine units of various types from several countries is of great importance to see the latest technologies in the maritime field, marine search and rescue operations, diving and mine control operations.

He pointed out that the current session of NAVDEX, despite the exceptional circumstances that the world is going through due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, is witnessing a distinguished participation of countries to display their maritime units, which confirms these countries ’confidence in the ability of the UAE to organize the exhibition in such a light. Conditions while maintaining the health and safety of all participants.

Al-Dhuhli revealed the UAE’s launch of the “Saadiyat” ship, during the NAVDEX 2021 exhibition, in addition to the “Shouty” coast guard boat, which is considered an excellent addition to the establishment of the Facilities and Coastal Protection Agency in the country.

Regarding the type of participating ships, Al-Dhuhli explained that the participating countries were keen to send their ships of various types, which constitutes a diversity in the types of ships and boats to give the participants and visitors sufficient information and details, each in his / her specialty. Pointing out that the UAE has capabilities to receive ships of all types, the size of aircraft carriers and submarine carriers.

With regard to the largest ships participating, Al-Dhuhli explained that the American guided missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones is the largest ship in the participation, with a weight of 9000 tons and a length of 154 meters.

Al-Thuhli mentioned that NAVDEX 2021 is witnessing daily displays to display the latest developments in the field of speed boats, rescue boats, remote control boats, display and rescue boats, and boats for divers.