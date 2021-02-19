Nasser Al-Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Naval Defense Exhibition “NAVDEX”, which is held in conjunction with the International Defense Exhibition and Conference “IDEX”, is one of the most important global exhibitions to showcase marine systems, advanced company equipment, modern innovations and advanced technology, allowing those interested to stay informed about the latest developments and technologies used in military systems. And special equipment and devices in the fields of maritime defense.

The past years, since the launch of the NAVDEX exhibition in its first session in 2011, have witnessed an accelerated development of the exhibition, in terms of the participating countries, the number of deals concluded and the number of visitors who see the rapid growth in marine technologies, which contributed to strengthening the exhibition’s role as a platform for meeting and partnership in the fields. The Navy, especially with the distinguished presence of the exhibition, given its international importance.

NAVDEX offers during the past years included the unveiling of the latest maritime defense technologies in the fields of warships, boats, amphibious vehicles, combat equipment, coastal security systems and marine communications solutions. He also reviewed a number of international warships, in addition to that, during the exhibition, many international and national ships and marine boats were unveiled.

The first edition of NAVDEX witnessed the participation of more than 80 companies, which displayed all the weapons equipment related to the maritime field, and the exhibition gained a reputation since its first session as the largest exhibition specialized in the industries of maritime defense and coastal security, and the exhibition attracted high-level delegations from the most prominent responsible decision-makers For the procurement of marine defense and coastal security products, services and solutions from the UAE, the Middle East, Africa and the Asian subcontinent.

The first session of the exhibition was held at ADNEC Marina, where the exhibiting companies presented the latest technologies in pavilions within an air-conditioned and specially designed exhibition space, ships and aircraft were displayed at the marina, with technologies displayed by the visiting marine vessels, in addition to highlighting the capabilities of the equipment and its high performance within water.

80 companies

The second session of the exhibition witnessed the participation of more than 80 companies from 15 countries around the world, in addition to the participation of 9 visiting military ships from the United States of America, Italy, France, the United Kingdom and Pakistan, in addition to Emirati ships, and the exhibition area exceeded 6 thousand square meters allocated to display the latest Marine defense products and technologies, and included an area dedicated to unmanned aircraft systems.

The second session included a set of updates on the exhibition site, where the edge of the pier was expanded by 50%, in order to allow more space for more participants, and the pedestrian bridge connecting the IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions was also developed, in addition to a set of facilities for the transportation of visitors to the maritime exhibition Where the expansion of the maritime pier edge allowed the opportunity to host the visiting naval vessels, which displayed marine minesweepers, corvette missile ships and multi-mission ships, within the advanced technologies in the maritime defense sector.

Navy blocks

During the third session in 2015, the exhibition included the latest maritime defense technologies in the fields of warships, boats, amphibious vehicles and combat equipment. The exhibition site also strengthened its role as a global platform for attracting the largest contractors specialized in defense and maritime security technologies and services.

The exhibition provided the opportunity for delegates and visitors to visit the naval vessels and boats anchored at the dock at the ADNEC Marina, which was built specifically for this purpose, as well as the visiting vessels anchored at Port Zayed in Abu Dhabi, which contributed to enhancing its role as an integrated platform to display the latest technologies, marine defense systems, and ground Specializing in meeting between manufacturers and operators.

The exhibition included fixed exhibition stands in the interior galleries, events and live shows, and visits to ships and marine vessels anchored on the pier extending over the waters of the Arabian Gulf, opposite the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, as all these spaces were allocated to receive 96 companies from 23 countries around the world.

During the fourth edition of NAVDEX in 2017, the number of participating companies specialized in the maritime defense industries increased to 100 companies from 27 countries, embodying the great importance that the exhibition plays at the regional and international levels, by providing an interactive platform for experts and specialists, to get acquainted with the latest Global technologies reached in this vital sector. The fourth session was held on an area of ​​more than 13 thousand square meters, where more than 18 commanders of the naval forces and 21 commanders of coast guards from many countries participated in the exhibition, and 11 marine units from brotherly and friendly countries participated, including a number of frigates, destroyers and many Various marine blocks.

113 companies

During the last session in 2019, the number of participating companies increased to 113 companies, representing an increase of 14%, and the number of vessels participating in NAVDEX increased by 66% to reach 20 military naval units from 15 countries, which varied between frigates and ships Supply and troop transport ships, as well as marine mine sniper operations ships, naval patrol ships and coastal ships.

The session also witnessed the participation of four countries for the first time in the exhibition, namely China, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, in addition to South Korea, and the activities taking place in the port were linked to the events taking place at the NAVDEX exhibition site, and the session was distinguished by the opening of the door to visiting ships for visitors and boarding Its board, knowledge of its capabilities and capabilities, and the increase of the area allocated for presentations by 20% to reach nearly 40 thousand square meters, which provided an ideal platform for the participating companies to display their products to suit their needs, whether in the exhibition halls or through the affiliated marine channel.

Boats made by Emirati hands attracted the attention of attendees during the exhibition activities within the last session, given the smart and advanced solutions they offer, as national companies have designed fast boats capable of effectively dealing with marine targets such as pirates, smugglers and infiltrators across maritime borders, in addition to providing smart boats. It can be controlled remotely.

Naval defense

During the past 10 years, the exhibition was able to consolidate its position as an international exhibition specialized in maritime defense, especially with the emergence of the maritime defense sector, which is witnessing rapid development in terms of modern innovations and advanced technology, which makes it imperative for specialists and workers in this strategic sector to remain informed and keep abreast. The latest developments and technology on the system and special equipment in the fields of maritime defense.

NAVDEX has achieved 4 major successes since its launch, which is being a real platform to display the latest products in the maritime defense sector, as it enjoys great global interest and intense participation from delegations, dignitaries, army leaders, decision-makers and those interested in maritime affairs in most countries of the world, which is positively reflected on companies. Exhibiting and participating and adding value to the sector.

The successes include the emergence of Emirati industries in the field of maritime defense, highlighting their capabilities to the world and clarifying the capabilities they have in this field, in addition to strengthening partnerships between the participating companies, in a way that contributes to enhancing knowledge, transfer and exchange of experience among the participants, and exchanging solutions regarding the current challenges facing the system. Global Naval Defense.