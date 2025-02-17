02/17/2025



Updated at 9:59 p.m.





Just as it was seen scarce days in a training of Sevilla, already without the boots put, Jesús Navas He has been on Monday afternoon in the city of Alcalá de Guadaíra to collect the award in the Andalusian journalist awards, specifically in the ‘Special Jury Prize’ category, where they have been good to recognize the long career of the most important footballer of Sevillista history, recently withdrawn in December. Juanlu Sánchez has also participated in this event after the brilliant double achieved against Valladolid (0-4), since the young canterano has received instead the ‘Gold Andalusian’ Award, which he shares with four players from the Spanish team Olympic champions: the Almeria Álex Baena, the Huelva Fermín López and also Sevillian Juan Miranda.

Thus, Navas admitted to finding sensations found these months in which he can no longer go to the José Ramón Cisneros Palacios sports city to exercise with the team of his life: «It is to get up day by day and train with colleagues and well, to the Final everything. All your life doing footballbut hey, in the end to all of us. I am calm right now thinking about it and well, when it touches me, it will come, ”he said, on what role he will assume in the future, without clarifying any relative work.

Navas indicated, who also had time to attend to the brand new president of the RFAF, the tan He is not there being one more and play on weekends: «I try to go from time to time, in the end Going every day for me is difficult Because as I tell you, it is my life and when I am approaching the Sports City, everything is removed. Little by little to be with them and give strength, ”said the palatial in that gala.

He wanted to assess the improvement of the Sevillists who could be verified in that last triumph against Valladolid, something that especially rejoices Navas, always pending everything that concerns the club in sports: «The truth is that good, little to I think little We are fine, in a good line And in a comfortable and good situation, in that tranquility because we work. In the end I believe that the quarry is very important in our Seville, how they give everything, how they give themselves and I believe that that caste, that courage is seen in the Canteanos and well, the whole group throws one, which is the most Nice, ”he added.