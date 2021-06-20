Just 10 days left for Jesús Navas becomes a footballer without a contract and an agreement with Sevilla has still been formalized to renew that contract that expires on the 30th of this month. On July 7, just over two weeks remain, the preseason begins and it is obvious that for Navas to train together with his teammates he must have signed with the Nervión club. Without reaching the drama, the matter is already beginning to sting both parties and has had the fly for some time behind the ear to the red and white fans.

Navas’s problem, as happened with Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid (in saying of the camero defense), are the years of the contract. There is practically an agreement on the emoluments but Sevilla offers a season, with the possibility of an optional one, and the footballer wants at least two fixed and one that depends on his performance. Navas will be 36 years old in November but he believes he has a rope for a while and that the club should value his career at the club.

The one from Los Palacios returned to Nervión in 2017, free, and signed four seasons. He had played four other seasons at Manchester City, where Guardiola began to recycle him as a winger during his last games. That is the position he has almost always held at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, with such success as to return to the National Team Spanish in recent times despite her age. The hip problems of the last months caused Luis Enrique to decide not to finally pull him for the Eurocup. But its performance is still more than remarkable: This season they have played 3,541 minutes in which he has distributed six goal assists.

Navas, who had won the first two Europa League in his initial stage as a Sevilla player, he managed to lift the Sixth in Cologne as captain, in the express final phase played in August last year. That was to fulfill a dream that he hopes to extend with a drink more dressed as a sevillista. In his plans, and in those of the club, an early separation is not contemplated. But for this, an agreement will have to be reached now.