Once again holder this Sunday at PSG, Gianluigi Donnarumma gradually won. For his coach, he will definitely dethrone Keylor Navas.

If there is not yet an official hierarchy between the goalkeepers of Paris Saint-Germain, a trend has gradually emerged over the past few weeks. Holder during the last two meetings, Gianluigi Donnarumma It was also in the shock against Olympique Lyonnais a few weeks earlier. Three out of five matches for the Italian goalkeeper, and a trend that could be confirmed later.

This is in any case the opinion of Roberto Mancini. European champion 2021 on the bench of Italy, the coach has confidence in the future for the goalkeeper of the Squadra and sent Keylor Navas to the closet. At a press conference, he was full of enthusiasm: “ Donnarumma is the best goalie in the world right now, and even if at PSG there is another goalkeeper, I don’t think he will stay long on the bench. I think he can help Paris win the Champions League. “

A prophecy which would therefore inevitably send Keylor Navas to a long stay on the bench of Paris Saint-Germain. For now, Mauricio Pochettino still refuses to decide. Soon he will have to put his cards on the table.

