Seville (Reuters)

Seville, Spain, overturned its delay, to beat Italian Juventus 2-1, in the second leg of the European Football League semi-finals “Europa League”, to qualify for the final, after the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw, and the Spanish team seeks to enhance its record, by winning the title for the seventh time. , when he faces Roma in the final, which will be held on May 31, after coach Jose Mourinho’s team defeated Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the aggregate result, after the second leg ended in a goalless draw.

“It’s crazy, unbelievable, it’s time to enjoy this wonderful moment,” Jesus Navas, captain of Seville, told Movistar Plus. “The fans were amazing and they deserved everything. We showed our courage to recover after difficult months.”

He said, “The courage of the fans pushed us, and we qualified for another European final. This has been my team since my childhood, and I live every match with great enthusiasm. It is our turn to enjoy.”