“Who wants the Europa League?”. That was the phrase with which the social networks of Sevilla titled one of the images on Sunday morning, lThe reappearance of Jesús Navas in training after another physical problem undetermined will slow down again the recovery of the palace, which is already going for three and a half months of absence on the playing fields.

If no other mishap occurs, Navas must at least enter the Sevilla squad that will face Dinamo Zagreb next Thursday, first leg of the 1/16 final of the fetish competition for the Nervión club. Five steps from Seventh. The palatial played his last minutes precisely in European competition, the Champions League, on November 2 last year. Against Lille, in a painful and ultimately crucial defeat (1-2) that ended up knocking the red and whites out of the first continental tournament. In minute 65, Navas had to leave injured.

And he hasn’t played since. The muscle injury took time to heal and then the 36-year-old footballer could not find the necessary sensations to return to the group. Last week he came back, but Another problem that has not been made public forced Navas to stay at home. He seems overcome and Lopetegui is relieved. The captain, who until his injury had played in 11 league games (two assists) and 4 in the Champions League, is back for the final stretch of the season.

During these months the one who has played the most times on that right-handed sidewith a fairly rapid adaptation by the way, has been the Argentine Gonzalo Montiel. But Montiel broke down at the start of the match in Pamplona and since then Lopetegui has tested Tecatito Corona there and also another regular in the position, Jules Koundé. Navas returns just in time to ease his coach’s chances. He has earned the credit for trusting his performance again.