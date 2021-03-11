Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After he performed perfectly in the first leg of the 16th round of the Champions League «Championzleg» in the Barcelona stronghold at Camp Nou, Paris Saint-Germain’s performance in the return match at the “Princes Park” stadium in the French capital Paris, had it not been for the vigilance and ingenuity of his Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas. , The team would have received a new shock in the tournament.

France Football magazine stated in its commentary on the match that the Paris players entered it, with in their minds the specter of the disaster they lived in 2017, when Barcelona succeeded with a wonderful “Remontada” in the heart of the result of going to a big 6-1 victory in the “Camp Nou”.

The magazine said: The Parisian team shrank more in defense, eager to get the go ahead, and fearing a surprise, and the waves of Barcelona’s attack continued, but the giant Costa Rican goalkeeper responded with great brilliance and brilliance for all the shots he was exposed to, and saved his goal from a certain goal from the penalty kick he had taken Messi, and in practice Navas succeeded in killing the hopes of “Barca” in the possibility of achieving a new “Remontada”.

The magazine quoted the website “Opta” for statistics and records, as saying: Navas has achieved a new record in the tournament, which is 9 times the number of 9 shots from Barcelona players, within one game, and if Navas did not succeed in blocking Messi’s missile that inhabited the top of the corner. His right-hand goal, in the 37th minute, declared Barcelona 1-1, before that he succeeded in saving more than one dangerous ball for Frenchman Osman Dembele, and he could not have succeeded in that, had it not been for a world-class goalkeeper and used to shine in the big matches in the League The heroes.

The magazine concluded its report by saying: Yes, the Parisian club entered the match psychologically affected by the “drama” that occurred at “Camp Nou” in the “2017 edition” of this tournament, “loss 1-6”, but he finally found in this match the weapon that was so lacking. , Which is a higher concentration.