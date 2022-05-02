The 600 matches of Jesús Navas as a soccer player Seville lit up a gray night of the Nervionense team, unable to beat Cádiz in the game nor, the most important thing at this point, the result. The palatial man made his debut as a Sevilla player in November 2003against Espanyol and in Montjuic, when Joaquín Caparrós He took him out to the field to replace another youth squad, Paco Gallardo.

At 36 years old and with two more years left on his contract with Sevilla, Jesús has regained the almost undisputed title after overcoming a muscle injury which is among the worst of his career. The challenge for the captain of Los Palacios is to classify again to the team for the Champions League. After the 1-1 on Saturday, Navas pulled gallons and came out to the media to explain.

His six hundred games at Sevilla are summarized in two stages, which have given for seven titles with the club of his loves and two with the Spanish National Team, the 2010 World Championship and the 2012 European Championship. As a Sevilla player, he has scored 38 goals and 112 assists. And he left more than 20 million cash when he left for Manchester City, a team in which He was active between 2013 and 2017.

His career has also experienced a job conversion. Jesus Navas he left Sánchez-Pizjuán as a winger and in his last days as citizen, with Guardiola, he began to develop as a full-back, a place on the field where he has shone again in Nervión to the point that Luis Enrique rescued him for the Spanish National Team. With all merit, the main field of the sports city of Sevilla bears his name.