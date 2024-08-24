Before becoming a Paralympic medalist, Edgar Navarro learned to revive his body and mind.

It was 30 years ago when an assault, a gunshot and a cold hospital bed changed the life of the tricolor athlete, who had already planned the future with his family in Nezahualcóyotl, State of Mexico.

“I became disabled when I was 23. I was assaulted, shot in the back and have been quadriplegic ever since. I was a very enthusiastic young man, I was hard-working, I intended to start my own business, I was doing well with my family, I had an average life and I liked it. Until one day I couldn’t move from the neck down and things happened to me in the hospital that left a deep mark on me. I remember one day when my wife was going to take me to the shower and a nurse helped us. They moved me to a steel stretcher and the nurse said ‘it’s cold’, they carried me and I prepared myself for a table that was going to feel cold and when they moved me I didn’t feel anything, and I realized that my body was dead,” said the 53-year-old athlete.

Edgar was already playing several sports before his accident, and one day on television he saw several disabled people competing at the highest level at the Paralympic Games in Atlanta in 1996.

“When I was in the wheelchair, at some point I saw a program where Paralympians Saúl Mendoza, Ariadne Hernández, Catalina Rosales and many great athletes who were representing our country appeared and I said ‘Oh wow, there are wheelchair sports’ and what I did the next day was look for them and see how to start practicing sports, not as rehabilitation because I wanted to practice sports,” he said. In Athens 2004, Navarro won the Gold medal in the 200m T51 and the Bronze in the Marathon event and in Rio de Janeiro 2016 he took the Silver in the 400m T51 and also the Bronze in the 100m T51, so the mission will be to add another medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024. “These are my seventh Paralympic Games and since the first one in Sydney in 2000 I have always thought that it could be the last, not only do I give it my all but I try to live every moment intensely,” concluded the parathlete.