Emilio Jiménez, Nosti’s partner, stays as the only representative of the party from the mixed group, after dissolving the group

03/12/2025



Updated at 5:24 p.m.





The Navarra Parliamentarian Maite Nosti has announced her abandonment of the Vox group in the Foral Chamber, although she will keep her seat in the Legislative.

Vox had two representatives in the Parliament of Navarra after the last regional elections. Together with Nosti was Emilio Jiménez, who stays as the only representative of the party in Navarra, but that passes to the mixed group after dissolving the group.

Thus, Nosti will leave his group in Parliament but intends to continue as a parliamentarian not attached, being part of the Economy and Finance Commission of the Legislative, for what the authorization of the table needs.

(News in expansion)