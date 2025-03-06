The Superior Court of Justice of Navarra (TSJN) has reduced from 13 years to eight years and six months in prison the penalty to a 33 -year -old man who violated a child under 13 In Burlada. The Court considers accredited, like the Second Section of the Provincial Court, which the man sexually abused the minor on August 13, 2023. However, unlike the court of instance, the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the TSJN estimates that the convicted, of Moroccan nationality, “could reasonably consider at that time, attended to the aforementioned concurrent circumstances, which It was a person who was not under 16 years“

Among others, those circumstances that have led to the Chamber to appreciate this error, called “type” in the Criminal Code, which has led to the reduction of the penalty of 13 years in prison to eight years and six months, are the following: the minor, at the time of the pre -constituted evidence -Celebrada A month after rape-, measured 1.68 my weighed 71 kg; That night, the victim – who was 13 years and 10 months old – was accompanied by a 17 -year -old girl; And a witness, A neighbor who saw her enter the portal In which sexual assault was perpetrated, he declared that the victim would be “about 20 years.”

To the foregoing we must add, according to the sentence, that the events happened at 1.30 hours; that the child was “In a state of considerable drunkenness”; that after contacting the defendant “he proceeded to kiss with him”; And that, among her belongings, she had three condoms that she had acquired the same day of the events together with her friend, possession that the defendant knew.

“It is perfectly assumed that, as the appellant alleges, himself, given the repeated concurrent circumstances in the facts and in the minor to which we have referred, Reach a wrong knowledge or make a false judgment on the aforementioned circumstance of the type, which is the knowledge or rational presumption that it was a child under 16 and would not have questioned or could be less than the aforementioned age“, says the court.

In this regard, adds the Chamber, a Foral Police, the instructor of the attestate, said that a neighbor – which entered the portal at the time of doing so the defendant and the child – approached the agents when they appeared at the scene of the events and told them that I had seen a couple enter to the portal. He told them, when describing the young woman who saw that portal enter, that he would be about 20 years old.

“If said witness appreciated that possible age As corresponding to the child, if it was in the situation and circumstances referred to and being in the company of a 17 -year -old friend, it is not unreasonable to consider that the defendant was not questioned that it could be found before a young woman not reached 16 years of ageand do not even have awareness of the high probability that said element concur, “the court remarks.





The sentence, which can be appealed to the Supreme Courtit stipulates that the defendant cannot communicate or approach the victim less than 300 meters for 10 years and, in addition, he must fulfill the measure of liberty, to be executed after the deprivation of liberty, of 7 years. In civil liability, the accused will compensate the victim with 20,000 euros for the moral damage originated and with 225 euro more for the injuries.

The facts

As indicated by the TSJN, on the night of August 16 to 17, 2023, the child, accompanied by a 17 -year -old friend, went to Burlada on the occasion of the town’s parties. Throughout the night he ingested “An important amount of alcoholic beverages”. Around 1.30 hours, both left the fairgrounds. They went on Ermita street to Nogalera street in search of the urban bus stop in order to return to their homes. The young women met the defendant and two other men who accompanied him, All of them of legal age. They started talking to each other.





As stated in the sentence, The youngest kissed with the defendantwho at that time grabbed her and introduced her into a portal taking advantage of a neighbor of the property had opened the door. They climbed the climbs to a first landing. Once inside, the child sent a WhatsApp to her friend in which she told her to give her 10 minutes. Nevertheless, The young woman began to “overwhelm” And he told the man that he wanted to leave.

Asked for help but nobody listened

The conviction, instead of letting her go, grabbed her from the wrists. Next, He started touching him “the breasts”. The victim asked for help, but nobody listened to her. Then, after covering the child’s mouth, he raped her. The defendant finished sexual assault when he heard a noise on the portal. Then, he left the place. At the time of commission of the events the minor was seriously affected in their faculties for previous alcohol consumption. He yielded a result of 1.36 grams of alcohol per liter of blood in the analytics that was made after the complaint.





The defendant is in a situation of provisional prison communicated and without bail for this cause since August 26 of that year. The audience ruled out that man had his faculties affected for alcohol consumption. Nor did he consider accredited to suffer from any Pathology or disease that would affect its intellectual or volitional abilities or to act in the belief that the victim was over 16 years old.

This last appreciation is not shared by the TSJN, which instead declares proven that “It was not proven that the defendant knew” That the victim “was a child under 16, nor that he had or should be aware of the high probability of it, or suspicion or indifference in this regard.”