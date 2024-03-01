Alexei Navalny's coffin was buried in the Borisovskoye cemetery to the tune of 'My way' by Frank Sinatra and the music of the final scene of the film 'Terminator 2'. This is what spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on Telegram. Only family members were able to participate in the burial ceremony, which took place after the funeral celebrated in the church dedicated to the 'Mother of God', in the Maryno district.

The first version of «Terерминатор-2». Let me tell you what the story is about pic.twitter.com/qfh6teCFvQ — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) March 1, 2024