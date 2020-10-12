Employee of the Navantia shipyard in San Fernando (Cádiz). Juan Carlos Toro

On the 29th, four engineers will sit on the bench of the Cartagena (Murcia) courts to those responsible for Navantia and its subcontractors: one demands them for dismissal and three for forced transfer. It is likely, however, that the last three trials will not be held: after the Justice provisionally frozen their transfers to Puerto de Santa María (Cádiz) and Ferrol (A Coruña), they have been fired and their companies have requested the file of The cause because, they allege, it makes no sense to continue discussing their labor mobility when they are already on the street.

The head of one of the subcontractors, Quest Global Engineering, said it clearly in a conversation that has been contributed to the Court: “They have promised me that, if you withdraw the complaint, you will continue where you want. […] What happens is that Navantia is going to use this case as an example because his life is complicated ”. In another recording, the director of the same company is heard announcing to one of his employees: “Navantia Human Resources has asked us not to go to work. They have informed us that while you have the lawsuit filed, you will not be in Navantia, or in the arsenal ”.

He case It began on November 4, when 14 engineers from four subcontractors, after working for years in the public shipyard, went to the Mediation, Arbitration and Conciliation Service (SMAC) of Cartagena to file a lawsuit for the “illegal transfer” of workers; that is, by outsourcing the hiring of employees for structural positions.

Initially, there were 14 who signed the lawsuit, but seven backed down “for fear of suffering reprisals and for not withstanding the pressure,” according to the first judgment handed down on the conflict, which has led to a multitude of processes still in progress, of the Social Court number 2 of Cartagena.

Only three days after submitting their brief, managers of the Shipyard’s Control Systems Department informed them that “it was essential that they desist from the action taken to continue providing services, otherwise there would be consequences.” The sentence even adds, they received a 24-hour ultimatum: “The deadline to send the withdrawal to the Navantia Human Resources Directorate ended on Friday 9 [de noviembre], announcing that whoever persists with their action could not continue working the following week.

One of those who ignored the warning was Alberto B. On November 19, the Navantia security guards withdrew his access card to the shipyard, where he had been working for more than three and a half years, and sent him to a foreign agency .

On December 12, he met with the top managers of Soologic, his subcontractor, who offered to speak to the shipyard’s Human Resources manager by phone. According to the ruling, he told him “that if he wanted to continue working, he was obliged to give up [de la demanda] and he announced that, despite the outcome of the lawsuit, he was not going to work at Navantia, because he had decided to exemplify with the seven to avoid future demands from other subcontractors ”.

On December 26, his company informed Alberto B. that, “for productive and organizational reasons”, his job was transferred for three months, extendable to Seville, 600 kilometers away. On December 11, Soologic hired another engineer to replace him in Cartagena.

The judge believes that, with the complicity of the subcontractor, Navantia developed “all business conduct aimed at curtailing a fundamental right”, since “the worker cannot be retaliated against for the mere fact of exercising a constitutionally protected legal action” .

Of the seven engineers who maintained the lawsuit, two were immediately fired and the other five were forcibly removed. Eight months later, the only one who is not unemployed is Alberto B., whom Navantia and the subcontractor must reinstate in his position and compensate with 6,251 euros.

Sources from the public shipyard maintain that the seven were looking for a “shortcut” to enter the company, skipping the routes provided in the strategic plan agreed with SEPI – the state company of industrial holdings, through which the State controls 100% de Navantia— and the unions. Said plan contemplates the incorporation of 1,658 workers. In addition, it was a matter of avoiding a precedent to which the 300 engineers and more than a thousand workers of the shipyard’s subcontractors could take refuge.

The case, however, already transcends work. The lawyer for the seven complainants, Andrés Galán, prepares a criminal complaint against Navantia and its head of Human Resources. Relying on what the judges have said, he accuses them of coercion and intimidation to prevent the exercise of constitutional rights.