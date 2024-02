Thursday, February 1, 2024



| Updated 02/02/2024 01:00h.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Navantia engine factory, located in Cartagena, has successfully completed the factory tests of the first generating set corresponding to the future F-111 'Bonifaz' frigate that the public company is building for the Navy in Ferrol.

This generating set, composed of a motor…