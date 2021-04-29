The launch of the S-81 ‘Isaac Peral’ will have to wait for next week. Navantia has postponed the maneuver, scheduled for tomorrow, due to the forecast of bad weather in Cartagena, with high probabilities of rain and, above all, gusty wind that could endanger the stability of the floating dock that will be used to float the ship. Those responsible are considering the possibility of doing it next Wednesday, May 5, “as long as the appropriate weather conditions occur.”

This postponement has also aborted the operation to put the submarine on Thursday in the antegrade of the armament ship of the Cartagena shipyard, where the ‘Isaac Peral’ remains safe. It was the previous step to the placement in the floating dock.

This maneuver lasts several hours and ends when the submarine is in its final launching position within the dock, with the launch cars well fixed to that floating structure. This is later moved to the place of the dock where there is enough draft to flood it, submerge it completely and that the submarine, which remains inside, remains afloat by itself. The operation is complexAccording to sources from the shipyard, because at that time it is necessary to carry out a series of “vital” checks for the safety of the ‘Isaac Peral’, such as the blowing and ventilation of its ballasts and the blowing of grates.

The operation also mobilizes the pilots, moorings and tugboat services from the port of Cartagena, as well as the Navy pusher boats. They are in charge of removing the submarine from the dock and transporting it to the armament dock of the naval factory, which will be the docking place to carry out the port tests until the end of the year. The ship’s own propulsion is not operational until the port tests on moorings are concluded, the same sources recalled.

The ‘Isaac Peral’ is the first submarine of the new S-80 Class, designed and manufactured entirely by Navantia for the Spanish Navy. Sections of the three remaining units are already being built in the Cartagena shipyard, within the largest program developed by the Spanish military industry in all its history. The ship was sponsored on April 22 by the Princess of Asturias, in a ceremony presided over by King Felipe VI and with the assistance of Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía.