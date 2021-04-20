The Navantia company is finalizing preparations for the launching ceremony of the submarine S-81 Issac Peral, the first submarine of the S-80 series, at the Navantia shipyard in Cartagena. Their Majesties the Kings Felipe VI and Doña Letizia, accompanied by the Princess of Asturias, Leonor, and the Infanta Sofía, will preside over the act this Thursday.

However, it will float next week, Navantia sources have confirmed. Current work is focused on removing it from the stands where it has been built for the ceremony.

The purpose of the S-80 program is to try to provide state-of-the-art ships that give the Navy a technological advantage in an unpredictable environment and, on the other, train the national industry to design and build a type of ship that, due to its complexity technical and technological, it is only available to a small group of countries: the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Russia, Japan, China and South Korea, according to Navantia.

They consider it to be “the greatest industrial and technological challenge ever faced by the national defense industry.”

Parallel to the launching of the S-81, Navantia is already working on the other ships in the program: the S-82 is working on the manufacture of non-resistant structures and the shipment of tanks in all sections and the pre-assembly of pipes and equipment.

In the S-83 the resistant hull has been completed and the steel works have begun: construction of tanks, manufacture and assembly of idlers and supports.