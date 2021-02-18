Paralyzed and not knowing how to react to what he considered an injustice and an impairment of his labor rights. Alberto, a 39-year-old industrial engineer living in Murcia, the world came upon him when on January 25 he went to return to his job in Navantia, after being considered indefinite non-permanent employee, in compliance with a court ruling. Before entering the shipyard, at the access turnstiles, they gave him the letter of dismissal. After more than four and a half years working in the Control Systems area of ​​the public company and fighting to keep his job, he was unemployed.

The sentence indicates that Alberto was subject to illegal transfer by Soologic Technological Solutions SL, a company subcontracted by the shipbuilder. The Social Court number 3 of Cartagena considered that, after several years entering the shipyard, he received orders from the directors of the company and was assigned tasks of responsibility, for which he should be recognized as a permanent permanent Navantia.

But when he returned to his position, the company told him that his place had already been awarded in a public tender, the selection procedure that public companies must use to hire their employees. It was last year, in the process opened in 2019 to rejuvenate its staff.

The engineer from the Control System area also denounced the Chief of Staff for alleged “pressure” and “coercion”



Alberto, who tells his case in exchange for anonymity, will not stop fighting for his rights and has started a new procedure for nullification and violation of fundamental rights against Navantia. He considers that his position was awarded to another person before there was a judicial resolution of his claim.

Selective process



«I am unmotivated and disappointed. I can’t believe what is happening to me, “he explained to LA TRUTH. The engineer came to attend the selection process initiated by the company to fill his position, but after taking the first test, the English one, he did not continue “because they never called me again to take more tests.”

It is not the only lawsuit that Alberto has filed against Navantia. He put another in March of last year after receiving “pressure” and “coercion”, according to him, by the chief of staff of the public shipyard, Álvaro Tello, whom he claimed to be hired through the Mediation, Arbitration and Conciliation Service.

The same was presented by 14 subcontractor workers, seven gave up or were assigned to other positions and seven continued with the lawsuit, including Alberto, who was “forcibly” transferred to Seville. He refused and the court gave him reason, so he had to be reinstated in his original job.