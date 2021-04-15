The Navantia shipyard on Cartagena this week began the countdown to the launching of the first conventional ocean submarine entirely Spanish design: the ‘Isaac Peral’, which leads the S-80 series with four units for the Spanish Navy. The shipbuilding industry workers began removing the scaffolding on the prototype, already fully painted black and prepared in the factory’s armament hall before the light next to the docks sees the light. The sponsorship ceremony will take place on the mainland on Thursday next week with the presence of the King Felipe VI and, most likely, several members of the Government. Those responsible for the shipyard indicated that the name of the godmother will be known from this Friday.

The launching will finally take place the last week of April, as detailed this Thursday by the director of the shipyard, Agustín Álvarez Blanco. The ‘Isaac Peral’ will later be moored to the factory dock to start some port tests that will last until the end of this year. The first departure to sea is scheduled for January to begin the corresponding tests in the phase prior to the delivery of the S-81 to the Navy for commissioning. The forecast is for the latter to occur in early 2023.

The S-80 Plus submarine, the name it acquired after its redesign due to the weight problem detected in 2012, is the result of a strategic program by the Spanish naval industry launched two decades ago to equip the Navy with state-of-the-art conventional submarines. generation to replace the French-designed S-60 and S-70.

The ship is 81 meters long, has a strong 7.3 meter diameter hull and displaces 2,965 tons while immersed. Its weapons system includes six forward torpedo tubes and the capacity to ship 18 weapons, including torpedoes, missiles and mines.

The leap in quality compared to other non-nuclear powered submarines on the market is the AIP air generation system, which will allow the submarine to be in deep submersion for up to three weeks. But this advance is still in the industrial development phase and will be fitted as standard on the S-83 and S-84. Both the ‘Isaac Peral’ and the second ship in the series will mount it when they undergo their first major revisions at the shipyard.

“With the ‘Isaac Peral’ Navantia enters the select club of countries capable of designing and manufacturing submarines”, highlighted the director of the shipyard. “It is a time of great emotional charge for the people of the shipyard. The workers are leaving their skin and it shows a lot, “added Álvarez, very satisfied with the result achieved.

The complexity of the project has been maximum due to the lack of experience after decades working with submarines of North American and, lately, French design. The difficulties that have already been overcome have not only implied a delay in the dates of the program, but also an increase in prices to 3,900 million euros, almost double what was expected. But now Navantia intends to capitalize on its knowledge and experience by selling units to other countries. It is currently negotiating to be the technological partner with two shipyards in India finalists in the project in that country to equip its navy with six conventional ocean submarines.