Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow in 2013 with his wife Julia (archive photo). © Imago / ITAR-TASS

A few days before his death, Kremlin critic Navalny made a declaration of love to his wife on X – and the whole world could read along. But his last post was about prison.

Charp – The Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny managed to lead the Russian resistance from prison. He also repeatedly managed to post messages on social networks. One of his last online posts shortly before his death was to his wife Julia, to whom he had been married for almost a quarter of a century.

X post on Valentine's Day: Navalny's last declaration of love to his wife

On Valentine's Day, Navalny sent a special message to his wife. In a post on the platform But I feel that you are with me every second and I love you more and more”. He also shared a heart and a picture of the two of them.

Julia Navalnaya appeared at the Munich Security Conference on Friday a few hours after the news of her death. She expressed doubts as to whether her husband was really dead. “But if it is actually true, then I want Putin and those around him, Putin's friends, his government to know that they have to answer. For what they did to our country, my family and my husband. And that day will come soon.”

In a speech scheduled at short notice, Yulia Navalnaya also called for a fight against the Russian power apparatus of President Vladimir Putin. “I want to call on the entire international community, all those in the world who are listening now, to stand together and defeat this evil, this terrible regime that rules Russia today,” said Navalny’s wife.

Navalny speaks about prison conditions in his last online post: “They are hard”

The Kremlin critic has been in prison for over 1,000 days and was most recently imprisoned in a penal camp in the icy permafrost of Siberia. The “Polar Wolf” penal colony in Russia’s Yamal-Nenets region is considered one of the toughest prisons in the country. He initially reacted to his transfer to penal colony number three with irony: “Unfortunately there are no reindeer, but there are huge, fluffy and very beautiful sheepdogs,” read an online post last year. When you go out in the morning at 6:30 a.m. and at minus 32 degrees, there is “wonderfully fresh air despite the wall in the courtyard,” Navalny wrote a month later.

In his last self-written post on Platform X the 47-year-old once again spoke openly about his prison conditions. “The Yamal colony has decided to break the Vladimir record in coddling and pleasing the Moscow authorities. They just gave me 15 days in a punishment cell,” Navalny wrote. This is the fourth time in a punishment cell “in less than two months that I have been here. They are tough,” the post continued. According to prison authorities, the 47-year-old died in custody on Friday. While filming his documentary, released in 2022, Navalny was asked what would be done if he were killed. “Don’t give up,” was his answer at the time.