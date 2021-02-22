The wife of blogger Alexei Navalny, Yulia, returned from Germany to Moscow on Monday, February 22.

Navalnaya, in the company of young people, walked through the airport building to the parking lot, without answering questions about her communication with her husband and the purpose of her trip to Germany.

On February 10, Izvestia wrote that Yulia Navalnaya flew away from Moscow. Later that day, German media reported her arrival at Frankfurt am Main airport. According to local publications, it was a private visit.

On January 17, Navalny returned to Moscow. At the same time, he was brought to Berlin airport in a motorcade with flashing lights. The blogger was taken not to the terminal, but immediately to the airfield. He also did not appear in the airport building and at the check-in counters. German journalists said that the blogger did not even personally receive boarding passes; employees of the special services of Germany also went through the procedure for him.

Upon arrival from Germany, the blogger was detained at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport. On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky Court ruled to cancel Navalny’s suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case and replace him with three and a half years in a general regime colony. Taking into account the time spent under house arrest, the blogger will actually stay in the colony for about 2.5 years.

During the absence of his wife, Navalny was sentenced on February 20 to a fine of $ 850 thousand rubles – the blogger was found guilty of libel against the veteran of the Great Patriotic War Ignat Artemenko.

Also at other hearings, the court found it legal to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with a real one in the Yves Rocher case.

Shortly before the verdict was announced, Navalny’s associate Leonid Volkov also left Russia. He was put on the interstate wanted list, the Basmanny Court at the request of the Investigative Committee of Russia arrested in absentia… Volkov is a defendant in the case of involving minors in unauthorized actions.