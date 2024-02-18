The widow of the deceased Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, will attend the meeting held in Brussels this Monday by the foreign ministers of the 27 countries of the European Union (EU), as reported this Sunday by the head of community diplomacy, Josep Borrell.



“On Monday I will welcome Yulia Navalnaya to the EU Foreign Affairs Council. The ministers of “The EU will send a strong message of support to the freedom fighters in Russia and honor the memory of Alexei.”Borrell announced in a publication spread through the social network X.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs attributed “exclusive responsibility” to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the death of Alexei Navalny this Friday in the remote Arctic prison where he had been imprisoned since December.

That same day, Borrell met in person with Yulia Navalnaya, taking advantage of the presence of both at the Munich Security Conference (Germany), and conveyed to her the “solidarity” of the EU in this “terrible moment,” as he wrote in X .

“Despite not being allowed to visit Navalny for years following politically motivated sentences and his unjustified arrest, Yulia's spirit is unbreakable.

“Putin is responsible for the murder and will be held accountable,” the community leader added after Friday's meeting with the opponent's widow.

Alexei Navalni and Yulia Navalnaya on the plane in which they traveled to Moscow in 2020. Photo: Alexei Navalny. Efe

At this Monday's meeting, which Navalnaya will attend, the foreign ministers of the European Union were scheduled to discuss, among other issues, the war caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which will turn two years old next Saturday, February 24.

The Twenty-seven are preparing the thirteenth package of sanctions against Russia, with the intention of including on the list Chinese companies with which EU companies could not trade.

The intention is to approve it on a date close to the second anniversary of the war, although for the moment, Hungary is blocking the package.

However, the main item on the agenda focuses on the escalation of war in the Middle East, as EU Foreign Ministers plan to approve Operation Aspides, the naval mission in the Red Sea to protect merchant ships from the attacks of the Houthi rebels from Yemeni territory.

EFE