After days of resistance by the Russian Government to hand over the body of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the funeral of who was one of Vladimir Putin's main adversaries will finally take place next Friday, March 1, in Moscow. This was confirmed by Yulia Navalnaya this Wednesday, February 28. However, the widow stressed that she fears that the authorities will make arrests during the funeral. Navalnaya also denounced that the body of the father of her children, who died two months after being isolated in a prison in the Arctic Circle, was mistreated.

Not even Alexei Navalny would be guaranteed calm at his funeral. In a powerful speech to the European Parliament,Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the Russian opponent, announced that the funeral will finally take place on Friday of this week, March 1, but warned of the possibility that the Police will make arrests in the middle of the ceremony.

“The funeral will take place the day after tomorrow and I am still not sure if it will be peaceful or if the Police will arrest those who come to say goodbye to my husband,” Navalnaya assured this Wednesday, August 28, before European legislators.

The funeral will take place after intense reluctance by Russian authorities to hand over the body of her son, who died on February 16, to Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya.

Moscow then demanded that the loved ones of the deceased opponent not hold a public ceremony.

The Kremlin eventually agreed to hand over the body of the 47-year-old man, but it is unclear to what extent it will refrain from intervening in the funeral.

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died on February 16 in a Russian prison, addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on February 28, 2024. © AFP/Frederick Florin

Some police patrols have already been observed near the Borisovskoye cemetery in the Russian capital, where Navalny will be buried, according to reporters from the Reuters news agency.

He will be transferred to that cemetery after a religious service in the Orthodox Church of the Icon of the Mother of God, in the Moscow district of Maryino, where the anti-corruption activist used to live, according to his former spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh.

The Russian government has previously accused Navalny supporters of being US-backed “extremists.” Amid this background, it is possible that the authorities will dissolve any meeting that they consider to be an unauthorized political demonstration.

Fears also grow after the arrest on Tuesday, February 27, of Vasily Dubkov, one of the lawyers who represented the late leader and who last week accompanied the politician's mother to appeal to the authorities to return her body. son.

Navalny's body was “mistreated”

Before the European Parliament, Navalny's wife also denounced that her husband's body shows signs of “abuse.”

“Alexei was tortured for three years (…) He starved in a small stone cell, isolated from the outside world and was denied visits, phone calls and even letters. And then he was killed. Even after that, his body was abused,” Navalnaya assured.

In the middle of her speech, with emotional moments in which her voice was cut off and required a few seconds to continue, the widow of the deceased opponent also urged parliamentarians to take action against the Kremlin leader.

Navalnaya called for investigations into financial flows in the West linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies.

Putin is capable of anything

“This is not a politician, but a bloody monster. Putin is the leader of an organized criminal gang (…) Putin is the leader of a criminal organization, a criminal gang. This includes poisoners and murderers, but those are just puppets ”he declared.

“The public murder (of Navalny) has shown once again that Putin is capable of anything and that you cannot negotiate with him,” the woman added amid cheers and applause from parliamentarians in Strasbourg.

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, addressed the European Parliament on Wednesday calling on Europe to investigate “Putin's mafia associates” who, she said, were helping him evade sanctions. Watch his speech below. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/En2N2RwGRL — Novaya Gazeta Europe (@novayagazeta_en) February 28, 2024



According to Moscow's version, the man – who for years denounced acute corruption in Putin's government, which has led the country for more than 20 years – died after feeling ill and losing consciousness after a walk in the center in the who was confined.

However, the evasion to deliver his body to the family increased suspicions of an caused death. Navalny's mother even pointed out that she was blackmailed into accepting a secret funeral or else her son would be buried in the prison where she lost her life.

Navalny was imprisoned in January 2021 upon returning to his country, after recovering in Germany from a poisoning he suffered in August 2020, during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow.

After weeks in an induced coma in his country, he was transferred to German territory. There, Berlin confirmed, after ordering laboratory tests, that the poisoning of the Russian opponent had been the product of the nerve agent Novichok, a compound developed during the defunct Soviet Union.

However, the Kremlin has always denied any involvement.

Moscow confirmed Navalny's death just less than two months after transferring him to a penal colony in the Ural mountain range, in the Arctic Circle. There he appeared on February 25 after three weeks in which his whereabouts were unknown.

With Reuters, AP and EFE