The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, encouraged Russians this Wednesday (6) to vote against the current head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, in the March 17 presidential elections.

“You have to go to the electoral colleges on the same day and at the same time, March 17th at noon,” wrote Yulia in a message posted on social media.

Yulia Navalnaya thus supported an initiative previously announced by her husband, who died suddenly in an Arctic prison on February 16th.

The widow of the Kremlin's main enemy, who promised to continue his cause, clarified that participants in the action can “vote for any candidate, except Putin”.

“You can also ruin the ballot. You can write Navalny in big letters,” she suggested.

Among other options offered by Navalnaya is also the physical presence at the doors of the electoral colleges at noon on March 17, the last day of the Russian elections, which for the first time in history will last three days.

“If you don't see the point in voting, you can go to the polling station, stay there for a while, then turn around and go home,” he said, highlighting that the important thing is to participate in the action.

“It's something very simple and safe. It cannot be banned and it will allow millions of people to see people who think like us and understand that we are not alone, that we are surrounded by people who are against war, corruption and illegality,” he said.

Navalnaya thanked the thousands of Russians who paid tribute to her husband's memory at his funeral and in the days that followed, and warned that “nothing is over as long as we have each other”, in a clear message to the Kremlin, whom she accuses of being behind the death of the opposition leader. (With EFE Agency)