Basmanny Court arrests Navalnaya in absentia in extremist organization case

On Tuesday, July 9, Moscow’s Basmanny Court arrested Alexei Navalny’s widow in absentia (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; the FBK founded by him was included in the register of foreign agent organizations, recognized as an extremist and undesirable organization and banned in Russia) Yulia in the case of participation in an extremist organization under Article 282.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

She has been remanded in custody for two months. The term will be calculated from the moment of Navalnaya’s extradition to Russia or from the moment of her detention in the country.

In addition, since Navalnaya, according to the prosecution, hid from the authorities, she was put on the international wanted list.

If proven guilty, she faces either a fine of 300 to 600 thousand rubles, or forced labor for a term of one to four years, or imprisonment for a term of 2 to 6 years. To be confirmedthat Navalnaya is accused of participating in the activities of an extremist community created by her husband.

It is known that Navalnaya and her children left Russia in February 2021, after her husband was arrested.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs began an examination of the statements of Navalny’s widow

In April became knownthat the Ministry of Internal Affairs has begun an examination of Navalnaya’s statements for calls for economic sanctions against Russia. According to State Duma deputy Andrei Alshevskikh, he has contacted law enforcement agencies to have them give a legal assessment of Navalnaya’s statements. They were probably referring to her speech in the European Parliament.

The deputy’s appeal was accepted for consideration and a corresponding psychological and linguistic examination was appointed. The expected deadline for the conclusion of the investigation was named as the second half of the current year. If the examination finds confirmation that there were calls for sanctions, Navalnaya should be held accountable.

Yulia Navalnaya decided to go into politics after becoming a widow

Navalnaya became a widow this year. Her husband fell ill on February 16 while he was in the IK-3 “Polar Wolf” in the village of Kharp, doctors were unable to save him. His wife and children were not present at the farewell ceremony for Alexei Navalny.

After the incident, Navalnaya said that she would continue her husband’s work and decided to go into politics. In particular, she met with high-ranking Western officials, including US President Joe Biden, and was recently nominated for the post of chairperson of the international human rights organization Human Rights Foundation (the organization is recognized as undesirable in the Russian Federation).

In addition, according to anonymous RT sources, a political career is predicted for Navalny’s daughter Daria. How reports publication, after graduating from the prestigious Stanford University in the United States, she plans to follow in her father’s footsteps and connect her future with political activism. In this, the girl is supported, in particular, by some curators and sponsors. However, this information has no official confirmation.