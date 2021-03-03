Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny is in jail-3 in Kolchugino in the Vladimir region. It is reported by TASS citing a law enforcement source.

According to the agency, the convict is undergoing quarantine before being sent to IK-2 in Pokrov.

Information that Navalny is in a pre-trial detention center in Kolchugino appeared at the end of February, but this information was not officially confirmed.

The director of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), Alexander Kalashnikov, had previously assured that the convict would have normal conditions in the correctional institution. He guaranteed that nothing threatened Navalny’s health and safety. If desired, he can engage in industrial activities in the colony, said the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service.

On February 20, the Moscow City Court recognized as legal the replacement of Navalny’s suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with a real one. At the same time, his sentence was reduced by 50 days – he must serve in a colony for 2.5 years.

In December 2014, Navalny was sentenced to 3 years 6 months of suspended imprisonment with a fine of 500 thousand rubles on charges of committing fraudulent acts and money laundering (in the Yves Rocher case). His brother Oleg received the same term, but real.