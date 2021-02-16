The Babushkinsky Court of Moscow has postponed until February 20 the hearings in the libel case, in which the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexey Navalny. Reported by RAPSI.

The next session will begin at 14:00 Moscow time with the last word of the defendant. On the same day, the Moscow City Court at 10:00 Moscow time planned to consider Navalny’s complaint and his defense against the decision of the Simonovsky court of the capital, which replaced him with a suspended sentence for a real term of 2 years and eight months in prison in the Yves Rocher case.

At the trial on February 16, the parties ended the debate on the libel case against the veteran of the Great Patriotic War Ignat Artemenko. Prosecutor Yekaterina Frolova asked to appoint the defendant for cumulative crimes 3.5 years in prison and a fine of 950 thousand rubles. According to her, the defendant’s offensive comments were viewed by a large number of his followers on Twitter and Telegram.

“Ignat Sergeevich stood in his uniform with orders and medals, and these crazy words of the defendant were placed under the video,” notes Frolova. She indicated that in court the accused, instead of apologizing to the veteran, continued to insult him.

The prosecutor noted that each of the participants in the video could have filed a statement of defamation, since the defendant’s insults applied to everyone. The testimonies of witnesses in court prove his guilt.

“Navalny used the trial only as a political tribune, without saying anything on the merits of the case,” the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecution, on June 2, 2020, Navalny posted a video on his Telegram channel and on his Twitter page, in which Artemenko, designer Artemy Lebedev, actor Ivan Okhlobystin and Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova expressed their civic position in support of amendments to the Russian Constitution. Navalny called the participants in the video corrupt lackeys, shameless people and traitors.