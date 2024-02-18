Home page politics

From: Marcus Gable

Alexei Navalny's body remains missing for his relatives. They allow the public to participate in the authorities' confusion.

Salekhard – The death of Alexei Navalny his team confirmed, about a day after he is said to have died in a Siberian penal colony. But now the relatives are faced with a big mystery: Where is the body of the world-famous Kremlin critic? According to their own statements, they still haven't seen them. And hope is dwindling that this will soon change.

Navalny's body disappeared: Speaker comments on the search on X – in Russian and English

Via X (formerly Twitter) Kira Yarmysch, who acts as Navalny's spokeswoman, keeps the public updated on the search – in Russian and English. In one of the posts, the writer also unequivocally demands “that Alexei Navalny’s body be handed over to his family immediately.”

But so far the authorities have left the family with nothing. An employee of the penal colony told them that the body would be examined in the northern Siberian city of Salekhard. When one of the lawyers and Navalny's mother went to the morgue there, it was closed. At the entrance there was at least a telephone number that the lawyer dialed. To find out that he was the seventh caller and that the body was not inside.

Confusion over Navalny's body: “Do everything we can to avoid having to hand over the body”

Meanwhile, another member of the legal team visited the investigating authorities. It said that the cause of death was not clear and a new histological examination was carried out. Tissue samples or even complete organs are taken and examined in more detail.

The results should be published next week, but Jarmysch doesn't believe in that: “It's obvious that they're lying and doing everything they can not to hand over the body.”

Navalny's body and Putin: Should something be hidden after the death of the Kremlin critic?

She also cites proof of this: they were later told by the investigative committee that the relatives would not receive the body until the investigation was completed. The lawyers had been informed an hour earlier that the investigation had come to the conclusion that no evidence of a crime could be found.

“They are literally always lying, making us go around in circles and covering their tracks,” Jarmysch accuses the authorities. So it seems like a perfidious game of confusion that the authorities seem to be playing with the relatives.

This also gives the neutral observer more and more the impression that Something is supposed to be hidden here. And the gaze inevitably goes towards the Kremlin and thus towards Vladimir Putin. Because in Russia the president basically has his hand on everything and his fingers in the game. Navalny's widow, Julija Navalnaya, who could follow in her husband's footsteps, also sees responsibility as the almost untouchable president.

Navalny and the cause of death: Penal colony is said to have spoken of sudden death syndrome

Ivan Zhdanov, lawyer and director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, also commented on Elon Musk's social media service. Accordingly, they were informed by the penal colony that the management wanted to hand over the body as quickly as possible. But now the investigative committee doesn't want to do exactly that.

In addition, Navalny's mother and the lawyer had already been told during the visit to the penal colony that the opposition politician had died of sudden death syndrome. According to the portal healthline This is an umbrella term for various cardiac syndromes that can cause sudden events such as cardiac arrest or death.

Officially it was said in the first statements, Navalny went for a walk afterwards felt unwell in the camp and collapsed. Rescue measures were initiated but were unsuccessful.

Search for Navalny's body: Pathologist is said to have simply hung up when a journalist called

Meanwhile, the pathologist at the responsible hospital in Salekhard is said to have behaved anything but willing to provide information when a reporter from the independent Russian media company Mediazona called. When asked where Navalny's body was, the specialist simply hung up.

On the Telegram channel “Nawalny’s Team” The operators find particularly clear words and leave no doubt that, in their opinion, there is nothing normal about the death: “Obviously the murderers want to cover their tracks by not handing over Alexei's body and even hiding it from his mother.”

At the same time, Navalny's supporters are being encouraged to continue taking to the streets to protest – even though hundreds of demonstrators are said to have already been arrested. “Navalny’s team” promises to cover the fines imposed for a protest.

The hope behind it is clear: the authorities should not calm down and the truth should come to light all the faster. (mg)