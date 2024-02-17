Russia continues to remain silent this Saturday about the sudden death in prison of Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny, whose entourage accused the authorities of retaining his remains to “cover their tracks.”

Despite the repression and the risk of being arrested, hundreds of Russians participated in small rallies on Saturday to honor the famous Kremlin critic, who died the day before in a prison in the Russian Arctic.

Since Friday, police have arrested 231 people at these rallies, according to human rights NGO OVD-Info. Alexei Navalny's team stated that the authorities refuse to hand over his remains to his mother, arguing that the cause of death has not yet been determined.

“It is evident that the murderers want to cover their tracks and that is why they do not hand over Alexei's body, hiding it even from his mother,” he said on Telegram.

The deceased's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmish, said investigators told the lawyer that the results of a new examination of the body will not be available until next week.

Yarmish also indicated that Navalny's mother, Liudmila Navalnaya, was notified with an “official document” that he died on February 16 at 2:17 p.m. local time (09:17 GMT). “Alexéi Navalni was murdered,” added the spokesperson, exiled like many dissidents to avoid prison. His death at the age of 47 and after spending three years in prison, deprives an exhausted Russian opposition of its main figure.

Silence and few details

Navalny, convicted of “extremism”, was serving a 19-year sentence in a remote Arctic prison colony after trials that, according to many voices, were politically motivated.

The Russian authorities provided few details of the circumstances of the death and limited themselves to ensuring that every effort was made to revive the opponent, whose health was weakened by imprisonment, poisoning in 2020 and a hunger strike in 2021.

The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

“Prisoner Navalny AA felt unwell after a walk and almost immediately lost consciousness,” indicated the prison service of the Arctic region of Yamal in a statement.

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, remained silent after learning of the death of his main opponent, which occurs one month before the presidential elections that, predictably, will consolidate the president's power after years of repression.

After learning of Navalni's death, US President Joe Biden said he was “shocked” and stated that his Russian counterpart “is responsible” for his death, a message shared by other Western leaders, who pointed the finger at the Russian regime.

The foreign ministers of the G7 members (Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom), meeting in Munich, observed a minute of silence for Navalni, indicated the office of the Italian Chancellor, Antonio Tajani.

The Kremlin on Friday considered the accusations of Western powers “totally unacceptable.”

