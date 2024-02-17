«Alexey Navalny was murdered. His death occurred on February 16 at 2.17 pm local time, according to the official message given to Alexey's mother.” This was reported by the spokeswoman of the Russian opponent, Kira Yarmysh, in a message on X. «An employee of the penal colony said that Navalny's body is now in Salekhard. It was the IC investigators who arrested him and are now carrying out “investigations”. We demand that Alexey Navalny's body be handed over to his family immediately,” writes Yarmysh.

“Unfortunately, the most likely hypothesis is that he was poisoned a second time,” Bulgarian reporter Christo Grozev, Bellingcat's chief investigative journalist and friend of the Russian dissident who died yesterday in the colony, told CNN, referring to Alexei Navalny. prison in the Russian Arctic region where he was detained. «We don't have the evidence yet – explained Grozev, who investigated Navalny's poisoning four years ago -, we have circumstantial evidence in that direction, one of which is: if it were true that, as the (Russian) government declared, it is collapsed on the ground due to a (blood) clot during his walk in the prison yard, where is the proof? Where is the visual evidence? All prisons in Russia are equipped with surveillance cameras and so far we have not seen anything.” «I repeat, this is only circumstantial but at this point everything suggests that he was killed on purpose – underlined the journalist, who according to Tass is on the “wanted” list of the Russian Interior Ministry -. I'm sure we'll find out what happened to him. The burden of proof that he died alone is now in the hands of the Kremlin because four years ago we proved that they tried to kill him with chemical weapons.”

Flurry of arrests

Over 100 people were arrested yesterday during demonstrations in memory of Aleksei Navalny, the Russian opponent who died while detained in a penal colony in the Russian Arctic. These are the numbers provided by the Ovd-Info organization, specifying that there were arrests in eight cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar, Tver, Taganrog, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov on Don and Murmansk. Floral tributes to Navalny were removed overnight by groups of unidentified people as police watched, as seen in videos posted on Russian social media. One of the clips shows people in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk sticking red flowers in the snow under the watchful eye of police blocking access to a memorial with duct tape. Several people were also stopped this morning by the police in several Russian cities while they were taking part in rallies in memory of Alexei Navalny. This was reported by the NGO Ovd-Info. According to the AFP agency, around fifteen people have been arrested in Moscow. Ovd-Info reports that among those arrested in St. Petersburg there is an Orthodox priest who wanted to celebrate a Mass in the public square for Navalny.

Meanwhile, the British government has summoned diplomats from the Russian embassy to clarify that it “holds the Russian authorities fully responsible” for the death of Alexei Navalny. The death of the Kremlin opponent must be “investigated fully and transparently”, the British government said in a statement on the Foreign Office website, adding that “no one should doubt the brutal nature of the Russian system”. Navalny was a “man of great courage and iron will” whose dedication to human rights and the exposure of corruption was a source of inspiration for millions of people.”

“The ideals for which he fought and died will live forever,” the Foreign Office adds. Previously, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had called Navalny's death “terrible news”, while Foreign Minister David Cameron had said that Putin “should be held responsible” for what happened. Yesterday the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service announced Navalny's death in prison, reporting that he felt ill after a walk, lost consciousness, an ambulance arrived but it was not possible to revive him.