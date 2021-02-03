As expected, the Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny was politically sidelined for years by a Moscow court judgment on Tuesday. A Moscow court sentenced him to three and a half years in prison. The 44-year-old had violated probation conditions several times in previous criminal proceedings in 2014, the court said. Therefore, an earlier probation has now been converted into a real prison sentence.

We document Nawalny’s closing words in the translation by Tagesspiegel editor Rebecca Barth:

“I would like to start with a legal question that seems central to me and that is somehow missing from this hearing. […] All the press writing about this trial has all made it clear that the crux of the matter is that I am being locked up for a cause for which I have already been found innocent. And for a thing that has meanwhile been recognized as constructed. “

[Nawalny bezieht sich hier auf ein altes Verfahren aus dem Jahr 2014, gegen dessen Bewährungsauflagen er verstoßen haben soll. Den Auflagen zufolge musste sich der 44-Jährige zweimal im Monat bei der Gefängnisbehörde melden. Das Urteil in diesem Prozess wurde später vom Europäischen Gerichtshof für Menschenrechte als „konstruiert und grundlegend unfair“ bezeichnet.]

“That’s not just my opinion. Because anyone who opens any textbook on criminal law – I hope Your Honor that you have already done this a few times in your life – will see that the European Court of Human Rights is part of the Russian judicial system, partly because Russia is a member of the Council of Europe is. There are binding decisions. And I, having gone through all the necessary instances of the judicial system, turned to the European Court of Justice. He passed a judgment in which it is written in black and white that there was not even a criminal offense. However, my brother served three and a half years and I was under house arrest for a year.

A little math: I was sentenced in 2014 and got three and a half years probation, but now it’s 2021 and yet I’m still being sentenced on this case. Why in this case? It won’t be a lack of criminal proceedings against me, will it?

“From the moment I crossed the line, I was a prisoner”

Only recently was one more initiated. Nonetheless, someone wanted me not to take a single step as a free person into the national territory of our country when I returned. From the moment I crossed the line, I was a prisoner. And we know whose prisoner. We know why this happened. The reason for all of this is the hatred and fear of a single person who lives in the bunker. Because I offended him deeply by surviving after someone tried to kill me on his orders. “

Julia Navalnaja (M), wife of Alexej Navalny, attends the hearing in the Moscow court. Photo: – / Moscow City Court / Sputnik / dpa

judge: Any other criminal cases will not be examined in this process. The question of changing the suspended sentence imposed by the Samoskvoretsky District Court is being examined.

[Nawalnys Anwalt bittet darum, sich an den Staatsanwalt zu richten, der Nawalny unterbricht]

judge: Please refer to the charges.

Navalny: I am referring to the indictment. I express my opinion regarding the charge in complete accordance with the law. And the fact that the prosecution tries to interrupt me, to shut me up, perfectly characterizes what is going on.

Well. I continue. I pissed someone off because I survived. Thanks to good people – the pilots and doctors. After that, I annoyed him even more because I don’t hide and live under guard in some smaller bunker that I can afford. And then something really bad happened: Not only did I survive, not only do I have no fear and hide, I also took part in research into my own poisoning. We have shown and proven that it was Putin who carried out this assassination attempt with the FSB.

It turned out: To deal with a political opponent who has no TV channels, no party, all you have to do is try to kill them with chemical weapons. Now he’s going crazy, of course. Everyone was convinced that he was just a civil servant. Who happened to be named president. Who never took part in a debate, never in an election. And its only method of struggle is to try to kill people. No matter how much he portrays himself as a great geopolitician, a great international leader, his worst insult to me is that he will go down in history as a poisoner.

You know, there was Aleksandr the Liberator. Or Yaroslav the Wise. And now there is Vladimir the underpants poisoner. This is exactly how it will go down in history. Your Honor, […] I stand here in this place and am guarded by the police, the National Guard has moved out, half of Moscow is cordoned off because the little man in his bunker is going mad. Because we have shown that he is not concerned with geopolitics, but rather holds meetings where he decides who should steal the pants of the political opponent, smear them with chemical weapons and kill him.

The most important thing about this process is not how it ends for me. Whether you judge me or not.

The main reason for all of this here is to intimidate a wide variety of people.

“Hopefully this process will not be understood by people as a signal to be even more afraid”

You lock one of them to scare millions. 20 million Russians live below the poverty line. Many more millions live without the smallest perspective. Life is still good in Moscow. But 100 kilometers outside there is a standstill. The whole country lives in this standstill, has not the smallest perspective, earns 20,000 rubles (approx. 219 euros note by the editor) and is silent and one tries to silence them with exactly such show trials.

The most important thing I want to say: Hopefully this process will not be understood by people as a signal to be even more afraid. This is not a show of strength – the National Guard and all of this. It’s a show of weakness. You can’t lock up hundreds of thousands and millions. And I hope that people will realize that more and more.

And when they realize that – and that moment will come – then it all breaks down. Because you can’t put the whole country in jail. All these people, who have been deprived of their perspective, who have been deprived of the future, live in one of the richest countries and get nothing from the national wealth.

You have taken these people’s perspectives and now you are trying to intimidate these people. I call on everyone not to be afraid.

Members of the Russian National Guard gather in Red Square on Tuesday to prevent a protest rally. Photo: Pavel Golovkin / AP / dpa

Judge: You haven’t said anything about your charges.

Navalny: Your Honor, you say I have not commented on the indictment. Everything I say expresses my attitude towards this theater that you are putting on here.

It happens that lawlessness and arbitrariness are at the core of the political system. That’s awful. But it can get worse – when lawlessness and arbitrariness are wrapped in the robes of prosecutors and judges. And in this case it is everyone’s duty not to submit to the laws that are wrapped in these robes.

Judge: This is not a rally here.

Navalny: This is not a rally, this is my statement. Your Honor, do not worry. Everything will be fine. Please do not interrupt one after the other. I express my opinion here. […]

I fight as best I can and will keep fighting, although now that I am completely controlled by people who love chemical warfare agents, probably no one will give another three kopecks for my life.

I greet and thank the staff of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (Nawalnys Foundation) who are currently under arrest. All the others across the country who are not scared and take to the streets because they have the same rights as you. Because our country belongs to them as well as everyone else. We are citizens too. And we demand normal jurisprudence, normal treatment, participation in elections and participation in the distribution of national wealth. We demand all of this!

I want to say that there is also a lot of good in Russia. And the best thing is the people who are not afraid, who don’t look the other way and who would never leave our country to a bunch of corrupt officials who have decided to trade our homeland for their palaces, vineyards and aqua discos.

[Die Richterin versucht Nawalny zu unterbrechen.]

Navalny: I am already done. I demand the immediate release for myself and others arrested. I do not accept your charge, it is completely lies, it is not in accordance with the law and I am demanding my release.