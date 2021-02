Press Secretary of Alexei Navalny (is the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Kira Yarmysh was sent under house arrest in the case of violation of sanitary and epidemiological norms during an uncoordinated action in Moscow on January 23. Reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the Basmanny Court.

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram