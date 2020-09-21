More than a month has passed since the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Russia. While the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation continues treatment in Germany, at home they decided not to initiate a criminal case of poisoning.

Navalny’s team found outthat the investigating authorities of the Russian Federation decided not to deal with the sensational story of the poisoning and not to open a criminal case. On September 19, the deadline set by law to verify all the circumstances of the incident in Siberia and collect materials for investigation ended. Hypothetically, the investigation was supposed to be undertaken by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, but a month later the results of the preliminary investigation were never published, the criminal case was similarly not opened.

We will remind, Navalny was poisoned on August 20, symptoms appeared when the oppositionist flew in a plane from Tomsk to Moscow. First, a patient in serious condition was taken to a hospital in Omsk, then transferred to a clinic in Germany.

After recovering from treatment, Navalny promised to return to Russia.

