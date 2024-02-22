After Alexei Navalnyj's death, his mother tried for days to see her son's body. Now she announced in a video that she had been given access to the mortuary.

In this video still provided by Navalny's team via AP, Lyudmila Navalnaya, the mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, speaks. Image: dpa

NAfter waiting for days, the mother of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnyj, who died in Russian custody, said she was able to access his body. She saw the body, Lyudmila Navalnaya said in a video published by Navalny's team on Thursday. She accused the Russian authorities of “blackmailing” her to force a “secret” burial of her son.

“Last night they secretly took me to the morgue, where they showed me Alexei,” Navalnaya said in the video. The Russian authorities therefore pressured her to agree to a secret burial of her son. “They are blackmailing me, they are giving me conditions as to where, when and how Alexei should be buried,” said the mother. “This is illegal.”

Nawalanja explained, referring to the authorities: “They want everything to happen in secret, without ceremony, they want to take me to the edge of a cemetery, near a fresh grave and tell me: 'Your son rests here'. I do not agree.”

The death of Navalnyj, who had been imprisoned in Russia for years, became known on Friday last week. He died in a penal camp in the Arctic Circle at the age of 47.

Navalny's sudden death caused international consternation. Numerous Western politicians as well as Navalny's widow blamed the Russian leadership and President Vladimir Putin for his death. Moscow rejected the allegations.