Alexei Navalny's spokesman confirmed the opposition leader's death on Saturday in a message on X. “He was murdered,” writes Kira Yarmish. Navalny's mother is said to have been officially informed of this. According to the obituary, Navalny died on Friday afternoon at 2:17 pm local time.

Spokesman Yarmish writes that Navalny's body is currently in Salekhard, a city in Siberia, for examination. But Navalny's mother and lawyer, who traveled to Siberia, did not find the body in the city's only mortuary, international news agencies write. It is unclear where Navalny's body is. A mortuary worker also confirmed to Reuters news agency that Navalny's body did not arrive there. “We demand that Navalny's body be immediately handed over to the family,” Yarmish wrote on X.

On Friday, Russia's prison service said Navalny, who had been in prison since early 2021 for founding an extremist movement according to Russian authorities, had become unwell while taking a walk. Medical assistance was of no further use. The cause of his death has not yet been determined, but the family and associates of the Russian government's biggest critic have said for more than a year that his health was at risk due to the conditions in which he was held.

