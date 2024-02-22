Lyudmila Navalnaya, the mother of Alexei Navalny, who died last week, has finally seen her son's body. She lets you know an interview posted on YouTube on Thursday. However, she did not receive the body, she emphasizes.

According to Lyudmila, the Russian authorities will not hand over the body unless she agrees to her son's secret burial. “They want to take me to a fresh grave at the end of the cemetery and say: 'Here lies your son.' I do not agree with that,” said Lyudmila.

In addition, the authorities want to determine where, when and how he will be buried. On Wednesday, Lyudmila Navalnaya took legal action to obtain the release of her son's body. She also sent an emotional video message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling on her son's remains to be handed over “so I can bury him like a human being.”

It remains unclear what caused Alexey Navalny's death. According to a spokesperson for the Kremlin critic his mother was shown a medical death report, which stated that the cause of death was natural. Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, among others, doubts this. She said earlier this week that she believes Alexey Navalny was killed with the nerve agent Novichok and that authorities are not releasing the body because traces are believed to still be present in the remains.

