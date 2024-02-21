The mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died last week, is taking legal action to have her son's body released. That the Russian state news agency Tass reported on Wednesday. Lyudmila Navalnaya has been trying to see his remains since her son's death, but has not been told where they are.

Navalnaya filed the charges at the Salekhard court, which will hear the case behind closed doors on March 4. After confirmation of the death, the mother was told that the body would be in the Salekhard mortuary, but when she traveled there it turned out to be closed. In an emotional video message, she appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to release her son's body “so I can bury him like a human being.”

Navalnaya is not alone in this. According to the Russian human rights organization OVD-Info, more than sixty thousand people have already submitted requests to the government to hand over Navalny's remains to his family. At least four hundred citizens have been arrested for placing flowers and candles to commemorate the death of the opposition leader. Some of them were given prison sentences of one to fourteen days.

Novichok

Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, believes her husband was killed with the nerve agent Novichok – the same weapon with which the Russian secret service tried to poison him in 2020. Russian authorities would not want to release the body as long as traces of the highly poisonous novichok could still be found, Navalnaya reasoned on Monday. She says she will soon come out with evidence for the claim.

The Kremlin strongly denies having anything to do with the death of 47-year-old Navalny. According to an official statement, he suddenly became unwell while walking through the penal colony near the Arctic Circle where he was being held. It took half an hour to attempt to resuscitate him, but to no avail. The theory is widely questioned and internationally, several world leaders and activists hold Putin responsible for Navalny's death. Russian authorities say they are investigating his death and as such will not be able to release the body for at least two weeks.