Last Friday, Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny died. Despite being poisoned and subjected to years of torture in a prison camp, he continued to oppose President Putin. Russia correspondent Eva Cukier says he was the last serious opposition leader. What does his death mean for Russia?
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected]. put below the text
Guest: Eva Cukier
Presentation: Gabriella Adèr
Editorial staff: Ruben Pest, Suzan Yücel & Mirjam van Zuidam
Editing: Jeroen Jaspers
Photo: Reuters
#Navalny39s #inevitable #death
Leave a Reply