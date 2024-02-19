Last Friday, Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny died. Despite being poisoned and subjected to years of torture in a prison camp, he continued to oppose President Putin. Russia correspondent Eva Cukier says he was the last serious opposition leader. What does his death mean for Russia?

