The opposition leader would have two herniated discs, as well as a fever and cough that could be associated with tuberculosis. In addition, Alexéi Navalny is on a hunger strike for a week for, according to him and his supporters, not receiving due clinical care in the IK-2 jail, where he is serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence.

After more than a week of asking the doctors to review him, this April 7 it became known that the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has two herniated discs. This was pointed out by one of his lawyers, Vadim Kobzev, who assured the ‘Interfax’ news agency that Navalny’s disease is so advanced that his client began to lose sensitivity in his hands.

“Alexei walks alone. You feel pain when you walk. It is very worrying that the disease is clearly progressing in terms of loss of sensation in the legs, palms and wrists, ”Kobzev posted on his Twitter account.

In this file photo, Alexei Navalny’s lawyers Vadim Kobzev (right) and Olga Mikhailova (second right) speak to journalists in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. © Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

The lawyer added that Navalny is losing weight rapidly, up to two kilos a day, because of the hunger strike that began on March 31 to protest the lack of medical care in the jail where he is being held. Navalny maintains that since he was transferred to the IK-2 prison in the Vladimir region and known for its harsh punishments for prisoners, he began to experience severe pain in his back and legs.

Despite the ailments, the opposition leader’s lawyers allege that the prison service has not given him the necessary clinical care and even Navalny himself denounced that the security guards woke him up at night, every hour.

Prison authorities have consistently denied the allegations. The official position is that the Russian opponent has “all the necessary medical assistance according to current medical indications,” as indicated less than a week ago by the Federal Penitentiary Service of Vladimir province.

But this version is at odds with the medical reports of the experts Navalny’s advocates have hired. One of his lawyers, Olga Mikhailova, said that a neurologist consulted by the opposition organization indicated that the treatment prescribed in prison was ineffective.

In addition to the body aches, Navalny warned on Monday through an Instagram post that he had a severe cough and a fever of more than 38.1ºC. According to him, three of the 15 people he is being held with were diagnosed with tuberculosis, a highly contagious disease that mainly affects the lungs.

That same day, the state prison service confirmed that a clinical team visited Navalny for these symptoms and that they had found “signs of a respiratory illness, including a high fever.”







Two days later, Navalny’s body temperature has dropped, although she is still coughing, according to her lawyer Mikhailova. She specified that her client had a Covid-19 test that was negative. However, the defender assures that the health of the opponent is weaker every day due to the hunger strike.

USA: “The Russian Government is responsible for your health”

Although the Russian opposition’s lawyers revealed details of his illness, his trusted doctors have yet to see him. That is precisely one of the complaints of the defenders.

Even on Tuesday his allies organized a protest in the town of Pokrov, where the IK-2 prison is located, to demand that a trusted specialist review Navalny. The authorities not only denied the request, but also strengthened security around the prison and detained at least nine people, including doctor Anastasiya Vasilyeva, an ally of Navalny and who leads the Alliance of Doctors union. . Vasilyeva claimed that she had an appointment with a senior prison official and wanted to see Navalny to check her health, but was not allowed.

The Russian police detain Dr. Anastasiya Vasilyeva, an ally of critic Alexéi Navalny, in front of the prison where he is being held, in the IK-2 prison district in Pokrov, Russia, on April 6, 2021. © Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

Calls for the prison to properly address Navalny’s pain have gone beyond Russia. Washington spoke out saying it was concerned that the opponent’s health was deteriorating. “We urge the Russian authorities to take all necessary measures to guarantee his safety. While he is in prison, the Russian government is responsible for his health and well-being, ”Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said Wednesday.

The Amnesty International organization was tougher and denounced that the Russian authorities “clearly” are violating Navalny’s rights. “They have already tried to kill him, now they are arresting him, and imposing prison conditions that amount to torture,” Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard told Reuters. “Russia, the Russian authorities, may be putting him in a slow death situation and trying to hide what is happening to him,” the activist added.

Navalny is the most recognized opponent in Russia and one of the most critical of the Vladimir Putin Administration. In August 2020, he was urgently sent to Germany, after he fainted on a flight from the Russian city of Tomsk to Moscow in the middle of the election campaign.

Laboratories in Germany and other European countries claimed that Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok, which was used mainly in the Soviet era. Russia denied the allegations. After five months of being hospitalized in Berlin, he returned to Moscow and when he got off the plane, he was arrested.

He was subsequently sentenced to two and a half years in prison for violating the terms of his probation due to a conviction for embezzlement in 2014. He has been detained since then.

With AP and Reuters