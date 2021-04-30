The headquarters of Alexei Navalny (the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) included in the list of organizations involved in terrorism and extremism. It is reported by RIA News with reference to Rosfinmonitoring.

Related materials

Corresponding list presented on the website of the department.

On April 29, the head of Navalny’s regional headquarters, Leonid Volkov, announced the dissolution of their network. According to him, keeping the job in its current form is impossible, because the headquarters in any case will fall under the article on extremism, in connection with which the staff of the headquarters and those who cooperate with them may receive criminal sentences. Volkov also explained that FBK will no longer invest in headquarters, they will continue to operate as independent movements.

The activities of the headquarters were restricted after an uncoordinated action on April 21. Earlier, Navalny had a suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case replaced with a real one. He was arrested on his return from Germany at Sheremetyevo airport. Navalny is serving a sentence in correctional colony No. 2 (IK-2) in the Vladimir region.