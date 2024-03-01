Sunday, March 3, 2024
Navalny's funeral | More than a hundred arrested on the day of Navalny's funeral in Russia

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
Navalny's funeral | More than a hundred arrested on the day of Navalny's funeral in Russia

Thousands of people turned out to watch as Alexei Navalny was buried in Moscow on Friday.

Over a hundred people have been arrested in Russia opposition politician To Alexei Navalny on the day of the funeral, says the NGO OVD info.

According to the organization, the police have arrested people in 19 cities across the country. After 10 p.m. local time, i.e. after 9 p.m. Finnish time, the organization said the number of arrests was 128. The police had arrested the most, 17 people, in Novosibirsk.

OVD-info collects information, for example, about citizens arrested for political reasons during demonstrations.

Opposition channel War Vision among those arrested is the vice-chairman of the Moscow branch of the Jabloko party Andrei Morev. According to media reports, Morev, who participated in the funeral procession, was arrested at the metro station.

Alexei Navalny was allowed into grave repose on Friday, March 1st. According to estimates, thousands of people came to watch the funeral in Moscow.

The blessing ceremony started on time in the Sorrowful Mother of God at Lohduttajan icon church at 14:00 local time, i.e. 13:00 Finnish time. The event ended earlier than expected and lasted less than an hour.

After the blessing ceremony, Navalny's body was buried in the small Borisovskoye cemetery on the south side of the Moskva River.

Navalnyi died under unclear circumstances at the Harpi prison in Yamal Nenetsia on February 16.

