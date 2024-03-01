Alexei Navalny was buried on March 1 at the Borisov Cemetery in Moscow

Alexei Navalny (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; the FBK established by him was included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents, recognized as an extremist and also undesirable organization and banned in Russia) buried in Moscow at the Borisov cemetery.

Before this, a funeral ceremony took place in the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God “Quench My Sorrows” in Maryino. The farewell took place there.

Those gathered reported that the coffin with the body was lowered into the grave to the song My Way by Frank Sinatra and the title song of Terminator 2. Navalny’s parents, Anatoly and Lyudmila Navalny, as well as the mother of the widow, Yulia Navalnaya, were present at the funeral. Julia herself and the children were not there.

Photo: AP

In addition to relatives, at the memorial service for Navalny there were noticed US Ambassador Lynn Tracy, British Deputy Ambassador Tom Dodd, French Ambassador Pierre Levy, German Ambassador Alexander Lambsdorff, Canadian Ambassador Sarah Taylor. Journalists also drew attention to the cars of the ambassadors of Ireland, Greece, Poland, Belgium and Austria.

Earlier it became known that Navalny’s associates refused a funeral room for 500 people at the Khovanskoye cemetery, which was offered to them by representatives of government agencies. As a result, a plot worth approximately three million rubles was purchased at the Borisov cemetery.

Peskov called for observing the law on the day of Navalny’s funeral

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Navalny's funeral, said that the Kremlin has nothing to say to the relatives of the deceased, and refrained from assessing the people who gathered at the temple in Moscow to say goodbye.

In addition, Peskov did not give an assessment of Navalny’s past activities. “No, [Кремль] can not [дать оценок]“, he said, answering a related question.

Photo: Reuters

In a conversation with Peskov, journalists also mentioned calls from Navalny’s supporters to hold actions “all over Russia.” In response to this, the Kremlin representative recalled the need to comply with the law.

We probably have a reminder that there is a law, it must be followed. Any unauthorized gatherings will violate the law; accordingly, those who participate in them will be held accountable, again, in accordance with the current law Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

The West is preparing new sanctions because of Navalny

According to a statement from the Federal Penitentiary Service, on February 16, Navalny felt unwell. The arriving doctors carried out all the necessary resuscitation measures, which did not give positive results and they could not save him.

Navalny was serving his sentence in the Polar Wolf colony in the village of Kharp, where he was transferred from the Vladimir region. He was found guilty of financing extremist activities, public calls for extremist activities and involving minors in activities dangerous to their lives.

Photo: Vladimir Astapkovich / RIA Novosti

Amid the news of Navalny’s death, the West began to impose sanctions against those it considers allegedly involved in this. Thus, Australia and the UK imposed sanctions against seven employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service after the death of Alexei Navalny. It was noted that restrictions were introduced against six employees of correctional colony No. 6 in the Vladimir region and the former deputy director of the Federal Penitentiary Service, Lieutenant General Alexei Girichev.

In addition, it became known that eight EU countries – the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Sweden – have asked the EU diplomatic service for a legal basis for developing a new sanctions instrument aimed at Russian officials because of Navalny. Among the restrictions that these countries will jointly introduce soon is the inclusion in the sanctions lists of persons involved in “politically motivated court decisions.”