Navalny's funeral | Alexei Navalny will be buried in Moscow today, his widow fears police violence – This is how the day progresses

Alexei Navalny's funeral is scheduled to be held in Moscow on Friday afternoon. It has been two weeks since the death of the opposition leader.

Navalny's blessing ceremony will be held at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in Sorrow of the Comforter on the southeastern outskirts of Moscow. He is to be buried at the Borisovskoe cemetery, about two kilometers from the church.

According to Navalny's supporters, it takes about half an hour to walk from the church to Navalny's grave.

The blessing ceremony and burial are planned to be held on Friday afternoon. The blessing ceremony has been announced to start at 2 pm local time, i.e. 1 pm Finnish time. Navalny is scheduled to be buried two hours later.

Navalny's supporters have said that the funeral can be watched live As a Youtube broadcast.

Burial plot and the space for the memorial service was difficult to find, as the authorities pressured Navalny's relatives to organize the funeral in silence and among close relatives.

The latest obstacle in funeral arrangements it became clear on Thursday, when Navalny's supporters said hearse drivers refused to take the opposition leader's body to the church.

Before that, several funeral homes and facilities refused for cooperation with the close circle that organized Navalny's funeral. According to opposition media, several Russian cities denied organizing a memorial service.

A burial place was found for Alexei Navalny at the Borisovskoye cemetery.

Borisovskoye cemetery photographed on Leap Day, Thursday, the day before Alexei Navalny's funeral.

Navalny's mother Lyudmila Navalnaya got before handing over the body to the relatives, an ultimatum that he would have to agree to a secret funeral or Navalnyi would be buried in the prison camp where he died. Navalny refused the demand.

The Borisovskoe cemetery, located south of the Moskva River, is quite modest. No historical figures are buried there.

European Navalny's widow, who spoke to parliament on Wednesday Yuliya Navalnaya guessedthat the police might attack the funeral procession on Friday.

“I'm not at all sure that the event will be peaceful, and the police won't come after those who are saying goodbye to my husband,” Navalnaya said.

Among other things, the opposition channel Well, you explained said on his Telegram channel that there were already police officers at the Borisovskoye cemetery on Thursday. According to the opposition channel, entering the cemetery required showing a passport and stating the reason for visiting the cemetery.

Alexei Navalny has been remembered since his death in various parts of Europe. The picture is from Frankfurt, Germany.

Gatherings of supporters of the dead opposition leader are expected on the evening of the funeral day.

Navalny's inner circle is encouraged to honor Navalny's memory in different parts of the world on Friday evening at 19:00 local time. It has been published about the cities where at least people gather to remember Navalny listing.

Navalnyi died under unclear circumstances at the Harpi prison in Yamal Nenetsia on February 16.