Demonstration held in Spain in 2021 for the release of Navalny. | Photo: EFE/Alejandro García

Alexei Navalny’s family filed a collective action in the Russian court to demand that they be able to visit the Russian opposition leader in prison again, according to the politician himself this Monday (03) on his social networks.

“I haven’t had a single encounter in a year”, declared the opponent, recalling that the rules of the prison where he is serving his sentence allow him to have three short visits and three long visits during 12 months.

Navalny added that for that reason, his family members filed a class action lawsuit, although “no one has any illusions” about the court system.

“It is a matter of principle, I have the right to see my family”, he insisted, noting that he is convinced that “someday”, even if several years pass, “these cases will be analyzed by an honest court”.

Last month, a Russian court opened a new trial, this time for extremism, against Navalny, who faces a further 30 years in prison.

The opponent himself previously denounced that prison officials had not allowed him to see the materials of the case, since in the cell where he is incarcerated he was only allowed to have one of the 196 volumes of the indictment.

In November 2022, Russian justice rejected an appeal by Navalny’s lawyers and confirmed the eight-year prison sentence imposed on him for “fraud and contempt”.