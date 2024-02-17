The relatives of Alexei Navalny demanded this Saturday, February 17, that his remains be handed over to them “immediately”, after the mother of the Russian opponent, who died on Friday, received an official death certificate, a spokesperson said. For their part, Russian investigators said the cause of death has not yet been established.

Where is Alexei Navalny's body? The relatives of the Russian opponent asked, this Saturday, February 17, that his remains be handed over to them “immediately”, while the authorities remain silent about his death, except to reject the accusations of the West, which considers President Vladimir Putin responsible for this death. .

The penitentiary services explained that on Friday, after taking a walk in the IK-3 penitentiary in the Arctic town of Jarp (Yamal-Nenets autonomous district), where that day the thermometers marked more than 20 degrees below zero, the opposition politician ” he felt bad”, “lost consciousness” and then his death occurred.

File photo of Kira Yarmysh, spokesperson for Alexei Navalny. © AFP

“An employee of the penitentiary colony stated that Alexei Navalny's body was in Salekhard,” a town in the region where his prison is located, and that it had been taken by “investigators” for analysis, said Kira Yarmysh, spokesperson for the deceased. opponent.

“We demand that Alexei Navalny's body be immediately handed over to his family,” he added.

“Alexei Navalny was murdered,” says his spokesperson

The spokesperson indicated in an online video that the opponent's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaïa, went, accompanied by a lawyer, to the IK-3 prison colony, in the Arctic region of Yamal, and that she had been given an “official document” that confirmed Navalny's death.

It is also known that Navalny's mother received a notification that her son suffered from “sudden death syndrome.”

“Alexei Navalny was murdered,” said Yarmysh, who went into exile, like a multitude of opponents, to escape prison. “His death occurred on February 16 at 2:17 p.m. local time, according to the official document delivered to Alexei's mother,” he added.

According to Yarmysh, the deceased's mother and the lawyer arrived at the prison at 11 a.m. on Saturday, but had to wait two hours before being received.

Другому двокату Навального, приехавшему в СК Салехарда, сообщили, что « причина смерти Алексея не устновлена, была взята повторная гистологичич еская экспертиза». The results are that they are still in the middle. Очевидно, что они врут и делают все, чтобы не выдать тело — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) February 17, 2024



The opponent's lawyer “was informed that 'Alexei's cause of death has not been determined,'” the spokesperson wrote in X.

“The results should be available next week. It is clear that they are lying and doing everything possible to avoid having to hand over the body,” he added.

Not a word from Vladimir Putin

The Russian prison authorities announced on Friday, in a brief press release, that the activist and politician had died in the prison colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence, which, added to others, implied close to 30 years in prison.

The 47-year-old man would have “felt bad after a walk” and would have “lost consciousness,” they explained. They said that everything possible had been done to resuscitate him and that the causes of death were “in the process of being established.”

Since then, no details have been leaked and Vladimir Putin has not said a word about the disappearance of this important political personality.







38:51 Memorial to Alexei Navalny in Copenhagen, Denmark, on February 16, 2024. © REUTERS – RITZAU SCANPI

A death that also occurs one month before the presidential elections, in which Putin's re-election is expected, in the absence of opposition, decimated by repression, particularly since the beginning of the Russian attack on Ukraine, two years ago.

Western countries, for their part, denounced in unison the “responsibility” of the Russian regime. US President Joe Biden, “shocked”, accused Putin of being “responsible”. A message emphasized by several Western leaders. Numerous accusations that the Kremlin considered on Friday “absolutely unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin remains silent.

“Do not give up”

An ally of the Kremlin, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the other hand, did not want to comment on this “internal Russian matter.”

And, while the Russian authorities remain silent about the circumstances of the opponent's death and the state media barely mentions his death, they warned the population against any demonstration.

Despite arrests, such as the one on Friday night, Russians marched in small groups in several cities on Saturday to lay flowers, particularly at monuments to the memory of dissidents who were victims of political repression during the Soviet era.

More than 200 people have been arrested during demonstrations in more than a dozen cities, the specialized NGO OVD-Info announced on Saturday.



Police officers detain a man who laid flowers in tribute to Alexei Navalny at the Memorial to the Victims of Political Repression in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on February 16, 2024. AP

On Saturday at noon, about fifteen people were detained by the Police during a rally at the foot of a monument in memory of the Soviet repression, reported the independent Russian media Sota.

Russian state agencies did not cover these protests and only reported on some of the official reactions to the death of Alexei Navalny.

From Europe to the United States, hundreds of people also gathered on Friday afternoon to pay tribute to the political opponent, as in Warsaw, where protesters, mostly young and many of them angry, chanted “Putin, murderer.”

With AFP