The Russian opponent, Alexei Navalny, returns to speak from the penal colony in the Russian Arctic where he was transferred. In a message for the end of the year, Navalny says he does not feel alone and is in good spirits despite serving a long prison sentence in Siberia, but he misses interacting directly with family and friends. He writes it there CNN.

In the message shared by the team on social media, Navalny says that this will be the third time that «I have taken the traditional New Year's family photo with photoshop. I'm trying to keep up with the times and this time I asked an AI to draw me. I hope something great came of it – I won't see the photo in person until the letter with it arrives on Yamal,” she joked.

The opponent is serving his sentence in the IK-3 penal colony in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region. «I miss my family terribly. Yulia, my children, my parents, my brother. I miss my friends, colleagues, our office and my job. I miss you all terribly.” However, Navalny went on to say that he felt “no feelings of loneliness, abandonment or isolation. My mood is fantastic. But there is nothing that can replace normal human communication in all its forms: from jokes at the New Year's table to correspondence on Telegram and comments on Instagram and Twitter. Happy New Year to all. Arctic hugs and polar greetings to everyone. I love you all,” he concluded.