Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with French President Emmanuel Macron during a press conference held in France this Friday | Photo: EFE/EPA/THIBAULT CAMUS / POOL MAXPPP FORA

The death of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny continues to resonate and generate condemnation from European leaders. On Friday afternoon (16), the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, accused Putin of being responsible for Navalny's death due to the attempted murder of several other opponents.

Calling Putin a “murderer”, the Ukrainian leader issued a warning to Russian voters who are expected to go to the polls this year: if they vote for the current head of the Kremlin they will be electing a “murderer as their president”.

Alongside the Ukrainian president was his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, who took the opportunity to criticize the “nature of the Kremlin regime” and its “weakness”. For Macron, Navalny's death reveals the Russian government's fear of any opposition.

Macron also denounced that Russia has become a “methodical actor of global destabilization” through its military aggressions, its disinformation campaigns and its cyber attacks. He called for a “European reaction, from allies, from the international community” and said that Russia “must give explanations” about its plans to “deploy a nuclear weapon in space”, in reference to the anti-satellite weapon that the US accused the Russians of having. developing.

The statements by both European leaders came during the signing of a bilateral cooperation agreement at the Elysee Palace in Paris, which includes additional military aid of up to 3 billion euros from France to Ukraine this year.

The agreement indicates that Ukraine will count on French military support in the long term. The country has been fighting since 2022 against Russia's invasion, which has already caused destruction and several deaths. (With EFE Agency)