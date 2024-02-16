''A sign of weakness and fear'' from Russian President Vladimir Putin towards a man, Alexey Navalny, who ''even from prison was able to put a spoke in his wheels''. This is how Stefano Stefanini, senior advisor of ISPI and former ambassador to NATO, comments to Adnkronos on the news of the death of the Russian dissident in prison. And on the possible impact that this will have on the next presidential elections, scheduled in Russia from 15 to 17 March, Stefanini believes that ''it will be a plebiscite for Putin''. Because ''Navalny's death is a very serious warning at the level of Cosa Nostra'' and ''voters will not trust the secrecy of the ballot box and will want to be seen going to vote''.

For Stefanini, Navalny's death is ''shocking' news, but it was to be expected'', because ''he was the real head of the opposition in Russia and had miraculously managed to continue communicating with the outside, both in Russia, be out''. But, the ambassador continues, ''there was no longer room for a voice of dissent in Russia'' and ''we are in a moment in which Putin does not tolerate any internal dissent''. Stefanini recalled, in this context, that the Kremlin leader prevented the anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin from taking the field. And also that in the past, unlike now, ''Putin considered himself strong and invincible until the last elections. So he encouraged some opponents to take the field '' also because '' it was a game for the regime to give a veneer of democracy and political freedom ''.

Now, however, ''Putin cannot afford a voice of internal opposition'', Stefanini continues, underlining that ''Navalny was not the classic pro-Western Russian liberal. He was profoundly Russian. He claimed, for example, that the Crimean Peninsula was Russian ''. Furthermore, ''he had shown that he had the courage of a lion in returning to Russia after being poisoned,'' he underlined. Without Navalny, who among other things had made an appeal via social media for everyone to vote in protest at 'noon against Putin', in the mid-March elections there will be ''a plebiscite vote for Putin''. ''The regime wants a high voter turnout and it will get it'' because Navalny's death ''is a warning for everyone. And anyone in Russia who has opposition ambitions will be careful,'' he underlines.

How the death of Putin's number one critic occurred ''we will never know – continues Stefanini – He had been moved to a prison beyond the Arctic Circle. For some time we lost news of him, then he managed to make it known that he was fine''. In short, ''sometimes polonium is not needed to eliminate a political opponent,'' the ambassador points out, referring to the poison used to kill Alexander Litvinenko, a former agent of the Russian FSB services who died in 2006. ''And It is also sufficient that the living conditions are so harsh as to cause death. So we don't know the exact cause of Navalny's death and perhaps we will never know,'' he concludes.